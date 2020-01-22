Timothy S. "Tim" Burke

Notice
Burke, Timothy S. "Tim" Age 62, retired U.S. Air Force Captain, and meteorologist for National Weather Service, was called home on January 19, 2020. Born on February 23, 1957 to William P. Burke and Lorna J. Burke. He was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus as a 4th degree Knight. Rosary will be Friday, January 24, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. with mass at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, both at St. Catherine of Siena. Memorials may be made to St. Catherine of Siena, ALS Association, and Phoenix Hospice. Private family burial will be at a later date. www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 22, 2020
