Smith, T.J. 88, died Monday, January 27, 2020 in Andover, KS. Born July 1, 1931 in Jumbo, OK to Henry & Ruby Smith. Married Billie Pryor on July 22, 1950 in Arkansas. Retired from Beech Aircraft. Preceded in death by his parents; son, Eddie; son-in-law, Jim Scott; great-grandson, Braxton; great-great-granddaughter, Scarlett; siblings, Jimmie Ray, Eva Lou, Clara Sue, Freddy, and Teddy. Survivors include: wife, Billie; daughter, Carol Scott; grandchildren, Shawn (Tim) Elsen; Tonya (Sameh) Atta, Tim (Steffenie) Smith, Stephanie (Michael) Devine, Amanda (Jeremy) Bice, Melissa Scott (Dave Vinther); 17 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Vera Mae Ward and Donnie Smith; numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial Service will be at 10:00 am, Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. A memorial has been established with: Angels Care Hospice, 8200 E. 34th St. Cir. N., Bldg. 1600, Ste. 1601-B, Wichita, KS 67226. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 29, 2020