Turner, Toban 22, Siena Tuscan Steakhouse chef, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020. Visitation, 6:00-8:00 p.m., Thursday, January 9; Funeral Service, 10:00 a.m., Friday, January 10, both at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Survivors: mother, Amy (Christopher) Mackie of Alpine, TX; father, Peter Damian Jaudegis; sister, Avalon Mackie; brothers, Eli Mackie and Logan Jaudegis; grandparents, Mike and Sylvia Turner, Selina and Brian Wentzel; aunts, Megan, Rosa and Chelsea; as well as numerous beloved friends, and his cat, Hashbrown. In lieu of flowers, memorials established with Kansas Food Bank, 1919 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67211 and Lifeline Animal Placement & Protection, 310 W. 45th St. N., Wichita, KS 67204. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 8, 2020