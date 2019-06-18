Dawe, Tobie Ray left this earthly life June 13, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, KS. Tobie was the oldest one of 3 children born to Christal Lynn Dawe. He was born on September 4, 1973 at St. Francis in Wichita, KS. He is survived by his wife of 11 years Rhonda Ann Dawe, his mother Christal Lynn Dawe, a son Gaylon Dawe and two step sons Craig and Joey, sister, Courtney Lynn Found, and brother Lucas LeRoy Faidley. He was preceded in death by his grandma Clara Dee Hurst Chappell, Ronald Jordan. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 5-7p.m. at Baker Funeral Home Wichita Chapel. Funeral Service Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Furniture Flip, 606 W 33rd Street North, Wichita, KS. Memorials can be made out to Gaylon's School Fund in care of Baker Funeral Home, 6100 E. Central Suite 203, Wichita, Ks 67208.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 18, 2019