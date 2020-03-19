Allen, Todd Willard 53, passed away peacefully, March 16, 2020 from a cardiac arrest. Memorial Service will be 10:30 am, Saturday at Broadway Mortuary. Services will be live-streamed at www.CozineMemorial.com. Private interment will take place at a later date at the Oxford Cemetery. Todd was born July 2, 1966 in Wichita, KS and graduated from East High School in 1984. He was a sports enthusiast, lettering in baseball. Todd was an outdoorsman, fishing and camping in the Flint hills come rain or shine with his brothers and friends and playing with his Siberian Huskies. He was the youngest of three sons of Dwight and Sue Allen and preceded in death by mother and brother, Brad. Survivors include father, Dwight; son, Zach; brother, Mark; nephews and nieces, Kurt (Megan), Nick (Ali), Elizabeth (Jared) and Sarah. Memorials to: His Helping Hands, 1441 E. 37th St. N., Wichita, KS 67219. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 19, 2020