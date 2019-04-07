Beard, Tom F. Age 82, of Wichita, Kansas passed away on Thursday April 4, 2019. Tom was born March 27, 1937. Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Louise Beard; and brother, Ted Beard. Tom is survived by his wife of 63 years, Rosalie; daughters, Julie (Gerry) Ybarra, Nancy Baker, Maryanne (Dave) Thompson, and Kathie (Sam) Carter; brother, Dennis Beard; grandchildren, Alecia, Carla, Dawn, Toni, Kenny, Stacy, Rosalie, Ethan, David, Kera, Jessica, Ricky, and Josh; and 21 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Glenn Park Christian Church with a visitation the night prior from 5-7pm at Resthaven Mortuary.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tom F. Beard.
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
(316) 722-2100
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 7, 2019