Giddeon, Tommie "Tom" Lee 85, passed away peacefully in his home Tuesday, November 26, 2019. He served in the Air Force from 1957-1961 before being honorably discharged. Tom found great enjoyment in the outdoors, fishing, hunting and spending time at the lake. Visitation: Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 12 to 2 p.m. with Memorial Service immediately following at 2 p.m., both at Smith Mortuary, Haysville. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Jean "Jeanie"; son, Terry; siblings, Bill, Wanda Grubb. Tommie is survived by his children, Billie Jo Wendland (Mark) and Wendy Ann Alexander (Mark); 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; brother, Benny; and many numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, as well as his beloved dog, Shadow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions have been established with the , 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 11, 2019