Tommie Lee "Tom" Giddeon

Service Information
Smith Mortuary - Haysville
7031 South Broadway
Haysville, KS
67060
(316)-522-7553
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Smith Mortuary - Haysville
7031 South Broadway
Haysville, KS 67060
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Smith Mortuary - Haysville
7031 South Broadway
Haysville, KS 67060
View Map
Notice
Giddeon, Tommie "Tom" Lee 85, passed away peacefully in his home Tuesday, November 26, 2019. He served in the Air Force from 1957-1961 before being honorably discharged. Tom found great enjoyment in the outdoors, fishing, hunting and spending time at the lake. Visitation: Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 12 to 2 p.m. with Memorial Service immediately following at 2 p.m., both at Smith Mortuary, Haysville. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Jean "Jeanie"; son, Terry; siblings, Bill, Wanda Grubb. Tommie is survived by his children, Billie Jo Wendland (Mark) and Wendy Ann Alexander (Mark); 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; brother, Benny; and many numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, as well as his beloved dog, Shadow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions have been established with the , 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 11, 2019
Funeral Home Details
