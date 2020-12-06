1/
Tommy Dickerson
May 26, 1950 - November 26, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Tommy "Tom" Dee Dickerson, 70, former firefighter and trim carpenter, passed away on November 26, 2020 in Wichita, KS. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Diana Clark, daughter, Amanda (Jason) Bealby, granddaughters Addilyn and Trinity. He was preceded in death by parents, Christine and Lloyd and brother, Mark. Memorial is private. Donations in honor of his life can be made to Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation www.cjdfoundation.org or the Kansa Humane Society, www.kshumane.org.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home
6100 E Central Ave
Wichita, KS 67208
(316) 612-1700
