Ruth, Tommy "Tom" Retired tire man and former US Army soldier in the Korean War, was born May 21st, 1932 in Cunningham, KS, and made his entrance to his heavenly home Jan. 12th, 2020 at the age of 87. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and daughters, Roberta and Alberta. He is survived by his wife Karen of 63 years, his children Mike Ruth (Judy), Ronnie Ruth, Marc Ruth, Roger Ruth, and Cherie Lenox. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren, siblings Larry Ruth, Jerry Ruth, and Nadine Sexton. Visitation with family and friends, Fri., Jan. 17th, 2020 at Cochran Mortuary, 6-8pm. Celebration of life, Sat., Jan. 18th, 2020, at 1pm. Graveside services to follow at Kechi cemetery. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 15, 2020