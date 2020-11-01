1/1
Tommye Schroeder
1948 - 2020
December 4, 1948 - October 29, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Schroeder, Tommye Jean, 71, Entered into Eternal Life on October 29, 2020. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3rd and Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020 both from 3-7 pm, at Affinity All Faiths Mortuary, 2850 S. Seneca, Wichita, KS. Tommye was a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl W. Sutley and Josephine V. (Logsdon) Tate; brothers, Carl M. Sutley and George T. Tate. Survived by her husband of 28 years, James E. Schroeder; daughters, Sandra, Cathy, Billye and son, Terrance; sister, Vicki; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to American Cancer Society, 236 Topeka St, Wichita, KS 67202. Per Tommyes wishes a viewing will be held, no other services are planned at this time.To share online condolence please visit www.affinityallfaithsmortuary.com.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Affinity All Faiths Mortuary - Wichita
2850 S Seneca St
Wichita, KS 67217
(316) 524-1122
Memories & Condolences
October 31, 2020
My heart is totally broken, we have lost a great Ladyl. She was a great friend to me. Sending many hugs, prayers, and my deepest Condolences to Jim and the family . She will be missed deeply!
Sue Foley
Friend
