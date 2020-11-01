Tommye Schroeder
December 4, 1948 - October 29, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Schroeder, Tommye Jean, 71, Entered into Eternal Life on October 29, 2020. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3rd and Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020 both from 3-7 pm, at Affinity All Faiths Mortuary, 2850 S. Seneca, Wichita, KS. Tommye was a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl W. Sutley and Josephine V. (Logsdon) Tate; brothers, Carl M. Sutley and George T. Tate. Survived by her husband of 28 years, James E. Schroeder; daughters, Sandra, Cathy, Billye and son, Terrance; sister, Vicki; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to American Cancer Society
, 236 Topeka St, Wichita, KS 67202. Per Tommyes wishes a viewing will be held, no other services are planned at this time.To share online condolence please visit www.affinityallfaithsmortuary.com
.