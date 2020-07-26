Collins, Toni Suzanne (Crow) Age 76, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2020. Toni was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend to many. She will be dearly missed by all. Preceding her in death are her parents, Ozeal and Elsie Crow, and sister Sharon Boyd. Toni is survived by her husband, Dean; daughter Staci Coleman (Scott); step-daughter Rene' West; grandsons Chevy and Kasey; brother Brad; and many nieces and nephews. Private services will be held. A memorial donation may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store