Service Information

DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary
201 South Hydraulic
Wichita , KS 67211
(316)-263-2444

Service
2:30 PM
DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary
201 South Hydraulic
Wichita , KS 67211

Vigil
6:30 PM
DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary
201 South Hydraulic
Wichita , KS 67211

Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary
201 South Hydraulic
Wichita , KS 67211

DeBar, Sister Tonimarie 87, was born in Kansas City, MO, September 27, 1932, and adopted by Jacob C. and Sophia Volz Shumaker who named her Dolores Rose Shumaker. She entered eternal life November 20, 2019 at Harry Hynes Hospice in Wichita, KS. Her parents owned and operated a bakery business in Caney, KS where she and her brother grew up. After completing three years of high school she entered the Sisters of St. Joseph of Wichita as a postulant, received the habit April 3, 1951 and was given the name Sister Anthony Marie. First Profession of vows was July 26, 1953 followed by Final Profession July 26, 1956 at Mt. St. Mary's Convent in Wichita, KS. Her education included a B.S. in Education at St. Mary of the Plains College in Dodge City with additional study at St. Louis University and Niagara University. After devoting 33 years to elementary education in Kansas, Texas, and California, the years that followed included 9 years of college campus ministry, and residence hall supervisor in Dodge City, and 5 years as Director of Mission at Westminster Village in Ponca City, OK. In 1997 she moved to Mt. St. Mary's Convent in Wichita and served as Customer Relations Specialist at Via Christi St. Francis before retiring in 2006. During all those years she searched for information about her birth parents and was finally she able to locate her birth certificate. In 1987 she legally changed her family name to that which her birth mother had indicated on the document. A chance encounter with a genealogist in 1998 allowed the final successful step to be taken and she found 3 sisters who became a welcoming family for her. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Francis, and her sister Karla (Jim) McLaughlin. In addition to members of her religious community she is survived by her sisters Karen (Joe) Vampa and Narda (Mike) Spencer, numerous nieces and nephews as well as many friends. Homecoming will be Monday, November 25 at 2:30 p.m., followed by a Vigil Service at 6:30 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, November 26, at 10:30 a.m. with interment in Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery. Memorials in her name may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph Retirement Fund or Dear Neighbor Ministry, 3700 E. Lincoln, Wichita, KS 67218



