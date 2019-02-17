Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tony Brauer. View Sign

HAVEN-Brauer, Tony 77, went to be with his Saviour on February 13, 2019, at Mt. Hope Nursing Center. He was born on August 3, 1941, in Hutchinson, the youngest child of Herman and Clara Brauer of Haven. Tony married Connie Guetschow on September 12, 1964. They had three children, Tina, Angela and Clint. He worked as a loan officer for Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) for 42 years. Tony is survived by his wife, Connie of Haven; daughters, Tina Schmidt (Don) of Overland Park, KS and Angela Brauer (Vincen Mone) of Jamesport, NY; son, Clint Brauer (Gina Nutile) of Cheney, KS; and granddaughter, Julia Schmidt of Overland Park, KS; sister, Theresa Kinkade; sisters-in-law, Janice Brauer, Lorene Brauer, Mary Jane Harper, Sandra Childs; and many friends and family. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Hutchinson. Burial will be 2:00 p.m. at Saint Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Cheney. Family will receive friends from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Ott Funeral Home, Haven. Memorials may be made to The Lutheran Hour, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church of Hutchinson, or Mt. Hope Nursing Center, in care of Ott Funeral Home, PO Box 217, Haven, KS 67543.

