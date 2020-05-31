Tony Dyer
Dyer, Tony 82, loving husband, father, grandfather, and Hutchinson Community College ambassador, died May 22, 2020, at Legend of Hutchinson. He was born January 23, 1938, in Wichita, to Leo and Lenora (Travis) Dyer. Tony began his career teaching at Central Junior High, and coaching football, along with track and field at Hutchinson Community College. Tony retired as President of KFSA, after more than 25 years of service. He served on the Hutchinson Community College Board of Trustees for over 11 years. Tony never met a stranger; he lived life to the fullest and was full of life. He will truly be missed. On October 12, 1989, he married Karon Martin (Hughes), in Wichita. Tony is survived by: wife of over 30 years, Karon; children, Kelly Dyer (Lynette), Mike Dyer (Karen) Linda Dyer (Art Allen), Heather Holcomb (Buck), Holly Robertson (Adrian), and Lisa Holland (Jeff); grandchildren, Adryan Dyer, Bryce Smith, Danielle Dyer, Randi Bryant (Ray) and their children, KayLynn and Rayna, Jordan Drake, Makenzie and Caden Holcomb, Quentin, Leo, Ona, Rhys and Roman Robertson, Connor and Maeve Holland; brothers, Jerry Dyer and Greg Dyer; and Kelly, Mike and Linda's mother, Carole Astle. Cremation has taken place. Private family graveside service has taken place at Old Mission/Wichita Park Cemetery, Wichita. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the HCC Endowment Association, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

Published in Wichita Eagle on May 31, 2020.
