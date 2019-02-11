Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tony Eugene Jayne. View Sign

Jayne, Tony Eugene 68, born June 7, 1950, in Wichita, KS. Tony, after a long and courageous battle with cancer went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 5, 2019. He was preceded in death by Joseph and Bertha Farthing (Grandparents), Fred Jayne (Father), Ruby (Farthing) Jayne (Mother), Alta Hazen Jayne (Stepmother), and Mike (Brother). Survived by Melvin Jayne (Uncle), Delpha Schrader (Aunt), and many cousins. Tony worked at Comcare of Sedgwick County, retiring after 15 years of service. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Christ Church, 14242 E. 21st N., in Wichita on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in Tony's name with St. Jude's Children Research Hospital (501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, phone 1-800-822-6344, or online).

