GODDARD-Dole, Tony R. 64, of Goddard, Kansas, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020. He was born February 25, 1956 in Hutchinson, to James R. and Lola J. (Castleman) Dole. He worked at Martin Machine for the last 10 years in Halstead. Tony was united in marriage to Cindy L. (Schoonover) Thompson on March 19, 1993 in Miami, Oklahoma. She survives of the home. He is also survived by his children, Crystal (Kevin) Archer of Omaha, NE, Zachary (Stefani) Dole of Colwich, and Melanie Dole of Goddard; brother, Bradley Dole of Hutchinson; four grandsons; step-mother, Pamela K. Dole; half-brother, James Dole both of Burrton; step-brother, Cliff (Jill) Dole of Virginia; and step-sister, Heidi Dole of Hutchinson. Tony was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Scott L. Dole. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Laurel Cemetery, Haven. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m., Monday, July 13, at Ott Funeral Home, with family to greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association
or Haven Baseball Club in care of Ott Funeral Home, PO Box 217, Haven, Kansas 67543.