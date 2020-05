Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Tonya's life story with friends and family

Share Tonya's life story with friends and family

Decker, Tonya Born December 4, 1937 passed away May 19, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Harold Collins; parents, Bill & Rita Chapman; and grandson, Justin LeTourneau. Survived by her children, Robert Eubanks, Jennifer Pitts, Adam Akred & Olivia Griffin; 11 grandchildren & 6 great-grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store