Claar, Tracy Elizabeth "Gypsy" 73, passed away June 11, 2019, born on July 13, 1945 to Clifford and Dorthy Claar in Hutchinson, KS. She was a homeless advocate, writer and photographer. She was a free spirit. Survived by her three daughters, Elizabeth Renner of Wichita, Christina Effenbeck of Mt. Hope and Mariah Claar of Wichita; 6 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren. Services will be held Thursday evening June 20, 2019 at 6 p.m. on the lawn of Riverwalk Church of Christ, 225 N. Waco, Wichita. Bring a chair. A Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. at the New Stadium at 620 W. Maple, Wichita. Pot luck, bring instruments.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 18, 2019