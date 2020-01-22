Lucas, Tracy L. 47, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020. Tracy was the Vice President of Administration with High Touch Technologies, a past president and secretary of Executive Women's International, involved with Women of Wichita Group, and a Special Olympics Coordinator. Surviving her is her husband, Mark Lucas; sons, Connor Patterson and Benjamin Lucas; parents, Marvin and Kathryn Patterson; and sister, Kara Maska (Monte). A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:30 am, Saturday, Jan. 25, at South Rock Christian Church, 900 S. Rock Rd., in Derby, KS. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Tracy Lucas Education Fund in c/o Bank of the West, 255 N. Main, Wichita, KS 67207. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 22, 2020