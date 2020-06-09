McMahan, Tracy Scott 59, passed May 19, 2020. He was born Nov. 15, 1960 in Wichita, Ks to Oliver E. and Vinita M. (Lawrence) McMahan. His parents and his older brother Mark E McMahan preceded him in death. He is survived by sister, Rebecca (Jerry) Gillespie. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Church of the Magdalen, 12626 E. 21st St. N., Wichita. Burial immediately following at Maple Grove Cemetery, 1000 N. Hillside St., Wichita.