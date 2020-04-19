Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Travis Sanford Mayer. View Sign Service Information Resthaven Mortuary 11800 West Highway 54 Wichita , KS 67209 (316)-722-2100 Send Flowers Notice

Mayer, Travis Sanford Travis Sanford Mayer was born April 11, 1935, in Carter, OK to Fred Sanford and Eva Lena (Johnston) Mayer. He departed this life on Monday, April 13, 2020 in Wichita. Travis moved with his family from Carter to Berlin, OK in 1943, where he attended Berlin school and graduated in 1953. He worked for a short time in Amarillo, TX, before moving to Wichita in 1954. Travis worked for Superior Supply Company in Wichita, transferring to the company's Salina operation in early 1962. Travis married Evellen Jane Burkholder on December 2, 1962, and they were blessed with two sons, Todd Stanton and Justin Wayne. Salina remained their home until 1975, when the company transferred him back to Wichita. He retired in 2000. Travis spent most of his life in Kansas, but would never forget the friends he made while growing up in Oklahoma. He always enjoyed and rarely missed attending the annual Berlin Community Alumni banquet. Travis is survived by his wife, Jane of the home; sons, Todd (Jodie) and Justin (Jessika); grandchildren, Ashlley (Nick) Moseley, Whitney Mayer, Korin Jane Mayer, Eli and Sam Mayer; great-grandchildren, Canyon and Maverick Mayer, Nash Moseley, and LJ Mayer and family; brother, Hermie (Marie) Mayer of Cyril, OK; sister, Marie Mayer Johnson, Mt. Shasta, CA; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Eva Fadine Mayer Wooley. Celebration of Life service will be announced and held at a later date for family and friends. Private family inurnment will take place at Resthaven Garden of Memory, Wichita. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 7901 W. 21st Street, Wichita, Kansas 67205 and Phoenix Home Care and Hospice, 3450 N. Rock Road, Ste. 200, 213, Wichita, KS 67226.



Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 19, 2020

