Treva Fern Haden

Haden, Treva Fern 80, left this life to be with her Heavenly Father on October 25, 2019. She was born to Melvin and Maxine Oliver on March 3, 1939, in El Dorado, Kansas. Her parents; brother, Gary Oliver; sister, Melva Wichers, and great-grandson, Ethan White, all preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband, Richard; children, Chris Haden, Marc (Norma) Haden and Marla White; brother, John Oliver; sister, Pam (Charlie) Bice; grandchildren, Aron White, Austin (Paige) White, Ayrica White, Ryan Haden and Nicole (Taylor) Shimon; great-grandchildren, Dylan, Taylor, Camden and Caelor White and McKennlie Shimon. Visitation with the family, 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, October 30, at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West, 10515 W. Maple. A celebration of her life will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, October 31, at Riverlawn Christian Church, 4243 N. Meridian. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Riverlawn Christian Church. Online tributes may be sent to www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 30, 2019
