Service Information Lakeview Funeral Home 12100 E 13TH ST N Wichita , KS 67206 (316)-684-8200

Allen, Treva Maxine

Allen, Treva Maxine 92, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 in Grove, OK. She was born on October 26, 1927 in Caney, Kansas to her parents, Carter Lee Bonham and Matilda Tasceil Walls. She married Sidney Carl Allen on November 2, 1943, and raised 3 daughters in Long Beach, CA where Treva was a beautician for 13 years. In 1963, she was just 36, when she was widowed. She moved to Wichita, KS in 1969 and became a Nurse's Asst. at Wesley Medical Center - retiring after 23 years. She moved to Grove, OK in 2018. Treva was preceded in death by her parents, Carter Lee Bonham and Matilda Tasceil Walls; her husband, Sidney Carl Allen; her 3 brothers, Melvin Lee Bonham, and Virgil Eugene Bonham; and her great-grandson, William Lance Douglas. Treva is survived by her 3 daughters, Lois Darlene Stroud, Joyce Elaine Allen, and Connie Lee Flanders; 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 18 great-great-grandchildren. Treva's visitation will be held on Mon., April 20, 2020 from 3 - 5 pm, and her Funeral Service will be held on Tues., April 21, 2020 at Lawson's Funeral Homes Chapel, 722 N. 46th St., Grove, OK 74344. Another visitation for her will be held at Lakeview Funeral Home, 12100 E 13st N., Wichita, KS 67206. Treva's graveside service will be held on Thurs., April 23, 2020 at 3 pm, at Lakeview Cemetery, Wichita, KS.

