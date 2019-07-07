Sanders, Treva (Prather) 88, beloved wife, mother and grandma, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2019. She was born in Cedar Vale, Kansas to Boniface F. and Ethel P. Prather. She graduated from Wichita North High School where she met and married the love of her life, Dick Sanders. They were married October 17, 1953. She loved being a baseball wife and enjoyed the excitement of the travel and ball games. She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Bonnie, and most recently daughter, Kim; her sisters, Marvel Knight, Artis Sigg, Clarise Kruse; brother, Wendell Prather and her parents. She is survived by her husband, Dick; son, Kyle (Tammy); grandsons, Kooper (Bree), Kruze (Jade) and Kord; as well as two sister-in laws, Carolyn Holmes, Joyce Northrop; many nieces, nephews and friends. Services: 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 17 at Glenn Park Christian Church, 2757 S. Glenn, Wichita, KS. Memorials to Glenn Park Christian Church and League 42. www.bakerfhvc.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 7, 2019