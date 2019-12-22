Lawrence, Tricia Marie 50, U.S.D. 385 Kindergarten teacher, passed away in her sleep on December 20, 2019 at her home after a 4 year battle with A.L.S. Tricia was born on May 7, 1969 in Wichita Kansas to Larry and Judith (Hall) Power. A graduate of W.S.U., Tricia married Ben Lawrence on September 28, 1991 after a love affair that started in the 4th grade. She loved all children, was an amazing singer and loved life. She was a problem solver with a motto of "Be Kind". Tricia loved her family, daises, spending time at her pool and beaches. She was made for sunny days. Tricia is survived by her loving husband, Ben; parents, Larry and Judy Power; children, Hillary M. Lawrence and Bennett A Lawrence; sister, Tanis J. Johnson; granddaughter, Oaklynn M. Weatherington; best friends, Scott and Darcie Campbell; and many nieces, nephews and other family and many friends. She was preceded in death by her sister, Tracy McEachern and her beloved dogs, Holly and Crash. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 11 a.m. to service time at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, 1550 N. Chapel Hill St, Wichita, KS 67206. A Celebration of Life will begin at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Bruno Township Cemetery in Andover, following the service. Family asks that any memorials be made in Tricia's honor to the ALS Association, 3450 N. Rock Rd, #211, Wichita, KS 67226. Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home, Andover and online guest book may be signed at www.heritageofandover.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 22, 2019