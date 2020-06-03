Pierpoint, Trish A celebration of life service for Trish Pierpoint, age 78, will be held at Enid Mennonite Brethren Church on Thursday, June 4th, at 10 a.m., with Pastor Asher Griffin officiating. Patricia Darlene Lasley was born to James and Mary (Richardson) Lasley on May 14, 1941, in Milton Iowa. Trish was called home on April 27, 2020, by her loving Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ. Trish was born in Milton, Iowa and moved to Hardtner, Kansas, with her family at the age of 3. Her parents owned a diner in Hardtner called the Chuckwagon Cafe, and she often worked there growing up. She attended 12 years of school at Hardtner, graduating in 1959. She attended two and a half years of college at Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva, Oklahoma, and Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Trish married John Richard Pierpoint on Feb. 14, 1966, in Wichita, Kansas. Trish and John had one child, Kimberli Dayl Pierpoint in 1969. Trish and John divorced in 1970. In 1975, Trish and Kim relocated to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where Trish lived until 1995. Trish worked in law offices in Tulsa and Enid for 39 years as a legal secretary. Trish was active at Enid Mennonite Brethren Church and often played piano preludes and offertories for services. A creative person, Trish enjoyed writing fiction, oil painting, giving piano lessons and playing piano in the NOC Enid Community Jazz Band, as well as at her church. Trish was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Mary Lasley; brother, Dale; and sisters, Gayle, June and Tessie. Trish is survived by her daughter, Kimberli and husband Rob Collins, of Enid, and two grandchildren, Kalina and Landon Collins; a sister, Billie Lasley, of Enid; a great-niece, Jezmyn Wallace, of Enid; and a stepson, Donald Matthews, of Haysville, Kansas. Trish is also survived by several nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.



