Trish Pierpoint
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Trish's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pierpoint, Trish A celebration of life service for Trish Pierpoint, age 78, will be held at Enid Mennonite Brethren Church on Thursday, June 4th, at 10 a.m., with Pastor Asher Griffin officiating. Patricia Darlene Lasley was born to James and Mary (Richardson) Lasley on May 14, 1941, in Milton Iowa. Trish was called home on April 27, 2020, by her loving Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ. Trish was born in Milton, Iowa and moved to Hardtner, Kansas, with her family at the age of 3. Her parents owned a diner in Hardtner called the Chuckwagon Cafe, and she often worked there growing up. She attended 12 years of school at Hardtner, graduating in 1959. She attended two and a half years of college at Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva, Oklahoma, and Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Trish married John Richard Pierpoint on Feb. 14, 1966, in Wichita, Kansas. Trish and John had one child, Kimberli Dayl Pierpoint in 1969. Trish and John divorced in 1970. In 1975, Trish and Kim relocated to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where Trish lived until 1995. Trish worked in law offices in Tulsa and Enid for 39 years as a legal secretary. Trish was active at Enid Mennonite Brethren Church and often played piano preludes and offertories for services. A creative person, Trish enjoyed writing fiction, oil painting, giving piano lessons and playing piano in the NOC Enid Community Jazz Band, as well as at her church. Trish was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Mary Lasley; brother, Dale; and sisters, Gayle, June and Tessie. Trish is survived by her daughter, Kimberli and husband Rob Collins, of Enid, and two grandchildren, Kalina and Landon Collins; a sister, Billie Lasley, of Enid; a great-niece, Jezmyn Wallace, of Enid; and a stepson, Donald Matthews, of Haysville, Kansas. Trish is also survived by several nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved