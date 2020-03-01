Horine, Troy E. 62, passed away peacefully at home in Palm Springs, California, October 17, 2019, after a brief battle with leukemia. Preceded by parents, Russell and Phyllis Horine. Survivors: sister, Connie (Brad) Schlegel; nieces, Rebecca (Josh) Hicks and Erin (Ron) Konecny; great-nephews, Cole and Avery Hicks and Jude and Christian Konecny. Troy was a graduate of Bishop Carroll H.S. ('75) and Kansas State University ('80) where he was a member of Delta Upsilon Fraternity. He remained an active alumnus. A Celebration of Life will be held at Tanganyika Wildlife Park, 11 a.m., March 12, with lunch to follow. Feel free to honor Troy by wearing K-State Purple. A Rosary will be held 10 a.m., Friday, March 13, at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial: Kansas State Troy Horine Educational Program Fund, c/o Delta Upsilon Educational Foundation, 8705 Founders Rd., Indianapolis IN 46268. Downing & Lahey West. www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 1, 2020