Troy E. Vargas

Vargas, Troy E. 48, unique son, father, grandpa, passed away on July 10, 2019, born in Winfield, KS. He was a diesel mechanic at Kenworth, and had many unique talents throughout his life, including hunting, fishing, building motorcycles and being a tatoo artist. He was very well known and supported the Lakota Tribe Indian Center in Rapid City, SD. His Indian name was 4 Bear, he will be deeply missed. He is survived by his three children, Cameron and Kyle Vargas, and Tristan Hogan; one granddaughter, Kali'Ayana; brother, Thomas Vargas Jr.; mother, Patricia (Dwyne) Allender; stepbrothers, Terry and Mike Allender, Andrew, Ben, Cody, and Nathan Vargas; and father, Thomas Vargas. Celebration of Life Friday, July 26, 2019 from 1-4p.m. at the Wichita Indian Center, 650 N Seneca. In lieu of flowers, send memorials to the .
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 24, 2019
