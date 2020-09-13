Troy L. Welch
January 25, 1935 - September 10, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Troy L. Welch, age 85, retired assembler with Accessories Inc., passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020. Troy is preceded in death by his parents; wife of 64 years, Deloris; son, David Welch; and 3 siblings. Survivors: sons, Troy Duane and wife, Cindy Welch, Peck, Daniel Leroy Welch, Wichita; brother Floyd Welch, Seymour, MO; sister, Connie Rippee, Marshfield, MO; 7 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren. Visitation 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wed., Sept. 16, with family present; funeral service 10:00 a.m. Thur., Sept. 17, both at Resthaven Mortuary, 11800 W. Highway 54, Wichita. A memorial has been established with American Cancer Society
, 236 Topeka Street, Wichita, Kansas 67202. The family has requested these services to be livestreamed from Resthaven Mortuary & Resthaven Gardens of Memory Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ResthavenMortuary/