Thompson, Troy Robert 58, Sharpe Printing Company Owner, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020. Troy was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Betty Thompson. Survivors include his wife, Deborah Thompson; children, Nicholas Thompson (Taylor Flesher) and Faith Thompson; brothers, Kevin Thompson, Craig Thompson, and Lyle Thompson; sister, June Wilson; grandchildren, Kacin, Layla, Conrad, Lincoln, and Silas. Memorial Service, 1 pm, Saturday, March 7, at Woodlawn Baptist Church, 960 S. Woodlawn. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 6, 2020