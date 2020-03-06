Troy Robert Thompson

Guest Book
  • "Oh Debbie, I am SO sorry to be reading this obituary. We..."
Service Information
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS
67211
(316)-262-3435
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Woodlawn Baptist Church
960 S. Woodlawn
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

Thompson, Troy Robert 58, Sharpe Printing Company Owner, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020. Troy was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Betty Thompson. Survivors include his wife, Deborah Thompson; children, Nicholas Thompson (Taylor Flesher) and Faith Thompson; brothers, Kevin Thompson, Craig Thompson, and Lyle Thompson; sister, June Wilson; grandchildren, Kacin, Layla, Conrad, Lincoln, and Silas. Memorial Service, 1 pm, Saturday, March 7, at Woodlawn Baptist Church, 960 S. Woodlawn. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 6, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 262-3435
funeral home direction icon