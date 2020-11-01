Trudy (Kloefkorn) Miller

January 24, 1950 - October 24, 2020

Colwich, Kansas - Trudy Miller was born to Marvin and Frances Kloefkorn in Caldwell, KS on January 24, 1950. She passed peacefully from this life on October 24, 2020 at home with her family by her side. Trudy is survived by her husband of 48 years, Joe Miller; her daughters Megan Miller (Aaron Skreland) and Leah Miller (Champak Chatterjee); 4 grandchildren whom she adored – Adam and Monica Chatterjee and Faith and Joanna Skreland; her siblings Kathy (Larry) Gann, Randy (Leigh Ann) Kloefkorn, and Brad (Patricia) Kloefkorn; brother-in-law Larry Walters; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Connie Walters.

Trudy graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in Home Economics Education and later earned a master's degree in Special Education from Wichita State University. She had a passion for teaching and enjoyed many years in the classroom, first at Bishop Carroll High School and then in the Wichita Public Schools, mainly at Truesdell Middle School. In retirement she enjoyed quilting, crocheting and working the puzzles in the Wichita Eagle. In lieu of flowers, a memorial in her honor has been established with Music Theatre Wichita, where she was a season ticket holder for 45 years. A celebration of Trudy's life will be held at 4:00 pm on November 14, 2020 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 2801 W 15th St. N., Wichita, KS.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store