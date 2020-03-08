DALLAS, TX-Knowles, True Harold 1937 ~ 2020 True Harold Knowles, 82, former president and chief operating officer of Dr Pepper/Seven-Up Cos., Inc., and former Procter & Gamble executive, passed in Dallas, TX, on February 27th. Elizabeth Dielmann Knowles, his wife of 31 years, was with him when he passed peacefully at their Dallas home. Knowles is also survived by sons, True Jackson Knowles and Michael Harold Knowles; first wife, Judy Jackson Knowles; five grandchildren; and eight nieces and nephews. A private family burial was held at the Quincy, KS, cemetery on March 7, 2020. Son of Marge and Harold Knowles, born on September 9, 1937, in Eureka KS, Knowles grew up in the Flint Hills east of Wichita. He graduated from El Dorado (KS) High School, attended Butler Community College (1955-1957), and graduated with a B. S. degree in geology in 1960 from Wichita State University. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to: 1) True H. Knowles Memorial for the WSU Barton School of Business - Woolsey Hall, c/o WSU Foundation, 1845 Fairmount, Campus Box 2, Wichita, KS 67260-0002, https://foundation.wichita.edu/current-memorials 2) Butler Community College Foundation, In Memory of True Knowles, https://forms.butlercc.edu/foundation/give-now. html. 3) Turtle Creek Conservancy for the purchasing and planting of a tree in Turtle Creek Park, "Tree Fund honoring True Knowles". Your donation may be made on line at turtlecreekconservancy.org.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 8, 2020