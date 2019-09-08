CLEARWATER-Fisher, Truman age 73, ret. J.I. Case Warehouse Man, 28 yr Ret. Veteran, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019. Services, 11am, Tuesday, September 10, 2019, with viewing prior to services, at Clearwater Church of the Nazarene. Preceded by wife, Ollie "Jackie" Fisher; mother, Anna Bell (Ballard); brothers, Jerry and Michael Gaines. Survivors: children, Angelina (Jerald) Bayless of Clearwater, Michael (Debra) Fisher of Wichita, Kristina Bradford of Boston, MA; brother, Charles (Janel) Gaines of Louisiana; 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, Memorials: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 8, 2019