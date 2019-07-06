Gough, Twila Joy Age 94, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother, passed into Heaven on July 2, 2019, and will be dearly missed. She was born February 21, 1925 to S.W "Wesley" and Jennie Romberger in Abilene, Kansas. Twila worked for the U.S Defense Dept. in Wichita, retiring in 1991. She was preceded in death by husband, William "Bill" Gough in 1969. Twila is survived by daughters, Pam (Kent) Walline, Susan (Craig) Smith and Janis (Chuck) Knowles; grandchildren, Matthew (Megan) Knowles, Ginny (Chris) Shields, Bryan (Jessica) Knowles, Emily (Dillon) Ryan, and Noah Tech; and 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Jean Schwab of Abingdon, VA. Celebration of Life Service will be held 1:00pm, Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Resthaven Mortuary, 11800 W. Highway 54, Wichita, KS 67209. Memorials may be made to Serenity Hospice Care, 9415 E. Harry St. Ste. 306, Wichita, KS 67207 or McAdams Academy, 2821 E. 24th St. N., Wichita, KS 67219.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 6, 2019