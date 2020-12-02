Tyler Charles Lockett
December 7, 1932 - November 28, 2020
Topeka, Kansas - Honorable Tyler C. Lockett, Justice, Kansas Supreme Court
Tyler Charles Lockett, 87, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at a local hospital-a casualty of COVID-19.
Tyler was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on December 7th, 1932 to Tyler and Evelyn (LeMond) Lockett. The family moved to Wichita, Kansas before his first birthday. He attended public schools and graduated from Wichita North High School in 1951. In 2019, Wichita North High School honored him by inducting him into their Hall of Fame.
He went to Washburn University as a student athlete, pledged Phi Delta Theta, and graduated in 1955 with a BA degree. After graduation, Tyler served four years in the US Navy as a pilot and an Air Intelligence Officer in the West Pacific; he continued to fly in the Naval Reserves and retired a Captain in 1986. Tyler returned to Washburn and graduated from the law school in January 1962.
Returning to Wichita, he became an associate in the firm of Ratner, Maddox, and Ratner for two years. Between 1964 and 1966, Tyler was Deputy County Attorney. He was engaged in the private practice of law from 1964 until Governor Robert Docking appointed him Judge of the Court of Common Pleas in 1971. In 1977, Judge Lockett was elected judge of the Sedgwick County District Court. For three years, he served as the presiding judge of the criminal department for the 18th Judicial District. Governor John Carlin selected him to become the 62nd Justice of the Kansas Supreme Court in 1983. Justice Lockett served the State of Kansas for 19 years and retired from the court in 2002.
Tyler received numerous awards from law organizations and the military. His awards include: The Kansas Bar Association Certificate of Appreciation, Kansas Bar Association Achievement Award for Outstanding Service in Advocacy Trial Techniques and Tactics, Liberty Bell Award for Outstanding Citizens Work in Law presented jointly by both the Eighth Judicial District and the United States Army Fort Riley, and the Smiling Bull Award.
Tyler married Sue Warburton on November 3, 1961 in Fairway, KS. They made their home in Wichita where they raised two sons Charles, and Patrick. The family moved to Topeka in 1983 when he was appointed to the Supreme Court. Tyler enjoyed gardening, wood working, the family pets, cribbage, bridge, handball at the YMCA, and travel. Tyler and Sue especially enjoyed taking cruises with their close friends; they had taken over 30 cruises together. He found joy in telling and hearing jokes, music, and being a husband, father, brother and uncle.
Tyler is survived by his son, Patrick, grandson, Cody Lockett, Cody's significant other, Kallee Fessler, and their daughter, Tyler's great-granddaughter, Ryann Lockett, and two brothers, Coleman, and Grant. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Tyler was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Sue, son, Charles, brother, Hal, and parents Tyler and Evelyn.
Services will be held at Topeka Presbyterian Church on December 7th at 1PM and streamed online at: https://iframe.dacast.com/b/173400/c/552656
Tyler will be cremated and inurned in Mount Hope Cemetery, Topeka, Kansas.
Memorial contributions may be made to CASA of Shawnee County, 501 SE Jefferson, Suite 2002 Topeka, KS 66607
