Bins, Tyler Christopher 22, project manager, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Memorial Service, 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 21, at Pathway Church. Tyler lived life at full speed, always up for an adventure. He loved his family and friends dearly and was fiercely protective of those he loved. He was outgoing, full of life, and had a beautiful heart and soul. Preceded in death by grandfathers, Gene Anstine and Frank Bins. Survivors: parents, Lisa and Monte Yingling and Bart Bins; brother, Mason Yingling; sister, Mila Yingling; significant other, Shannon Nadres; grandparents, Ernie and Mary Beth Romine, Charles and Trudy Yingling, Grace Bins, Tyler Jean Anstine and Neva Staker; many aunts, uncles and cousins; beloved dogs, Hendrix and Benzi. Memorial established with Beauties and Beasts, P.O. Box 783001, Wichita, KS 67278. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 15, 2020