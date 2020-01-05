Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tyler Roy Hall. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



TULSA, OK-Hall, Tyler Roy born January 22, 1990, left this world on December 18, 2019. He was 29 years old. Tyler was an unbelievably intelligent man who loved anything to do with computers and technology and was writing computer programs before he was 10 years old. He loved to research and learn about things that interested him and would spend hours doing it. He enjoyed playing video games, fishing, camping, and working in the yard. He also loved sitting around the firepit with family and friends, listening to '80's music while discussing life, death, spirituality, and anything in between. He had a strong sense of spirituality from the time he was a very young child and was unbending in his beliefs- Beliefs that he came by after years of study and research. He loved his Creator and his faith helped him through many struggles during his life. He had a hatred for injustice and was dealt much of that during his short life. Tyler was very loyal to his family and friends. He would go to any lengths to protect them or anyone else who needed it. Once, he went into the Walmart bathroom and saw a homeless man huddled in the corner. The man was on drugs and was scared to leave, so Tyler reassured him that he would help him get back to where he was staying. The man followed Tyler to the checkout line where Tyler's significant other, Tiffany, was checking out. She had no idea what was going on but followed Tyler's lead nonetheless. Tyler and Tiffany pretended that the man was "with" them so that security guards wouldn't give him a hard time. They drove him where he asked to go and left him with their leftover food from their meal they had earlier in the day. Despite Tyler's desire to help this man, his main concern remained keeping himself and Tiffany safe. Tyler was able to do just that. He loved fiercely. He was a strong, stubborn, and funny man. Tyler left behind two sons, 10-year-old Cash, and 9-year-old Silas, parents Scott and Cindy Hall of Winslow, AR, brother and sister-in-law Chase and Angela Hall, sister Miranda Hall, grandparents Bert and Toy Lee Hall and Ronald Wheeler, multiple aunts, uncles, cousins, and the love of his life, Tiffany Savage. He will be missed more than words can say and we are left with so many questions. If you ever feel like you want to leave this world, we beg you-pick up a phone and call someone. Anyone. Suicide Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255. Memorial service is to be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Mama Bear Effect. Their website is: themamabeareffect.org Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 5, 2020

