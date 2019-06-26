Underwood, Tyler Wayne sheetmetal worker, passed away June 20, 2019. Tyler was born on March 5, 1985 in Wichita, Ks to Todd Underwood and Deana "Robin" Voight. Preceded in death by brother, Troy, grandfather "Woody", niece Adalynn, uncles Troy, Trent and Tim and aunt Tabatha. Survivors: parents, daughters, Jadyn and Nova Pharis, son Aidan Underwood, brothers Travis (Brandie), Trevor, sister Tessa, stepmother Dana Underwood, all of Oogalah, OK, grandmother Nancy of Andale, and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Because Tyler and his family believe strongly in second chances, his life saving organs will be donated to give someone else a second chance at life. Rosary will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 9:30 am followed by the funeral mass at 10 am, both at St. Joseph Church in Andale, KS. Wulf-Ast Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 26, 2019