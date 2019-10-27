ANDOVER-Frobish, Ulla Brigitte 58, loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and medical coder, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Memorial Service will be at 4:00 pm, Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Ulla enjoyed visiting the casino and caring for her grandson. Preceded in death by her father, Johann Losert. Survived by her husband, Jon Frobish; daughters, Amber Estenson of Dallas, TX, Janice Daugherty of Andover, KS; mother, Anneliese Losert; brothers, Axel, Gerd, and Ralf Losert, all of Germany; 2 grandchildren. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established with the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 27, 2019