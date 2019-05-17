Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ursula "Sue" Parsons. View Sign Service Information Bedene Funeral Home 517 E. Washington Arma , KS 66712 (620)-347-4200 Send Flowers Notice

Parsons, Ursula "Sue" 94, of Wichita, Kansas died at 9 P.M. Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Wesley Woodlawn Hospital at Wichita, Kansas. Mrs. Parsons was born October 27, 1924 at Farlington, Kansas the daughter of Valentine and Anna Busse Galichia. Sue married Verle E. Parsons on July 2, 1966 at Nowata, Oklahoma. Mr. Parsons preceded her in death February 2, 1990. Words fall short when trying to describe how truly honorable a woman she was. She was a devout wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved everyone with all her heart. She will be truly missed, not only by her family, but everyone who she has touched in life. She was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church in Wichita, Kansas. Survivors include three daughters, Mona (Richard) Beeton, Donna Zagonel, and Cuma (Dan) Heronemus all of Wichita, a sister, Virginia Rowland of Arma, her grandchildren, Rodney (Lana) Beeton of Leon, Kansas and Lauren Perkins of Wichita, and great-grandchildren, Ayden Haag, Savion Perkins, and Isaiah Perkins, all of Wichita. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Verle, sisters, Mary Blessent and Mona Mlekus, and her brothers, Jake Kukowitz, Joseph, Lawrence, Paul, and Wilburn Galichia. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 A.M. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Arma, Kansas with Father J.D. Betzen and Father Floyd McKinney as celebrants. Burial will be at the Pittsburg Garden of Memories Cemetery. Rosary will be said at 6 P.M. Friday at the Bedene Funeral Home in Arma, Kansas where the family will receive friends following the rosary till 7 P.M. The family suggests memorials to St. Anne's Catholic Church in Wichita or St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Arma, Kansas. Donations may be sent to or left at the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.

Parsons, Ursula "Sue" 94, of Wichita, Kansas died at 9 P.M. Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Wesley Woodlawn Hospital at Wichita, Kansas. Mrs. Parsons was born October 27, 1924 at Farlington, Kansas the daughter of Valentine and Anna Busse Galichia. Sue married Verle E. Parsons on July 2, 1966 at Nowata, Oklahoma. Mr. Parsons preceded her in death February 2, 1990. Words fall short when trying to describe how truly honorable a woman she was. She was a devout wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved everyone with all her heart. She will be truly missed, not only by her family, but everyone who she has touched in life. She was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church in Wichita, Kansas. Survivors include three daughters, Mona (Richard) Beeton, Donna Zagonel, and Cuma (Dan) Heronemus all of Wichita, a sister, Virginia Rowland of Arma, her grandchildren, Rodney (Lana) Beeton of Leon, Kansas and Lauren Perkins of Wichita, and great-grandchildren, Ayden Haag, Savion Perkins, and Isaiah Perkins, all of Wichita. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Verle, sisters, Mary Blessent and Mona Mlekus, and her brothers, Jake Kukowitz, Joseph, Lawrence, Paul, and Wilburn Galichia. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 A.M. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Arma, Kansas with Father J.D. Betzen and Father Floyd McKinney as celebrants. Burial will be at the Pittsburg Garden of Memories Cemetery. Rosary will be said at 6 P.M. Friday at the Bedene Funeral Home in Arma, Kansas where the family will receive friends following the rosary till 7 P.M. The family suggests memorials to St. Anne's Catholic Church in Wichita or St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Arma, Kansas. Donations may be sent to or left at the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712. Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close