Guilliams, Valerie J. 72, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away April 10, 2020. Valerie was the vice-president of Community National Bank of El Dorado, and retired in 2006 after many years of faithful service. Her favorite career, though, was her family, and she was devoted to their love and care. Valerie was preceded in death by her husband, Donnie, and her father, Leonard Peters Jr. She leaves behind many loving survivors: Mother Nellie (Bowles) Peters; daughters Caroline (Scott) Jones, Lisa (William) Siggs, Cassandra Penwell, and Sandy (Richard) Lutton; grandchildren Ben Jones, Matthew Jones, Michael Guilliams, Coleman Penwell, Jeremy Penwell, Brian (Holly) Lutton, Kevin (Vicky) Lutton, and Becky (Daniel) Ulbrich; great-grandchildren Avery Lutton, Daelynn Ulbrich, and Dustin Ulbrich. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. The family asks that in lieu of flowers that you donate to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, Help Fight RA.



Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 19, 2020

