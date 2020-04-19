Valerie J. Guilliams

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Valerie J. Guilliams.
Service Information
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS
67209
(316)-722-2100
Notice
Send Flowers

Guilliams, Valerie J. 72, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away April 10, 2020. Valerie was the vice-president of Community National Bank of El Dorado, and retired in 2006 after many years of faithful service. Her favorite career, though, was her family, and she was devoted to their love and care. Valerie was preceded in death by her husband, Donnie, and her father, Leonard Peters Jr. She leaves behind many loving survivors: Mother Nellie (Bowles) Peters; daughters Caroline (Scott) Jones, Lisa (William) Siggs, Cassandra Penwell, and Sandy (Richard) Lutton; grandchildren Ben Jones, Matthew Jones, Michael Guilliams, Coleman Penwell, Jeremy Penwell, Brian (Holly) Lutton, Kevin (Vicky) Lutton, and Becky (Daniel) Ulbrich; great-grandchildren Avery Lutton, Daelynn Ulbrich, and Dustin Ulbrich. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. The family asks that in lieu of flowers that you donate to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, Help Fight RA.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 722-2100
funeral home direction icon