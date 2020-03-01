Valerie R. Beach

Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Central Avenue Funeral Services
2703 E. Central
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Greater St. Mary's Baptist Church
1648 E. 17th St. N.
Beach, Valerie R. Passed away February 25, 2020. Viewing: 1 to 6 p.m., Fri., Mar. 6, Central Avenue Funeral Services, 2703 E. Central. Homegoing Celebration: 11 a.m., Sat., Mar. 7, Greater St. Mary's Baptist Church, 1648 E. 17th St. N. Survived by husband, Lance Beach; sons, Lance Jr. and Lorenzo Beach; daughter, LaNaye Beach; brothers, Michael Hawkins and Bobby; sisters, Carolyn, Margaret Thompson, Carol, Betty, Deborah Woods; granddaughter, Justice Beach.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 1, 2020
