Varden Loganbill

MOUNDRIDGE-Loganbill, Dr. Varden 94, of Moundridge, Kansas, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020. He was born April 17, 1926 in Kansas City, MO, to Jesse and Evangeline (Becker) Loganbill. Varden married Luella Zerger on May 31, 1950. He was a graduate of Bluffton High School, Bethel College, and Kansas University School of Medicine in Kansas City. He served the Moundridge and Inman communities for over 40 years. He is survived by his children, Marcus (Cynthia) Loganbill, Valerie (John) Klaassen, and Blair (Lisa) Loganbill; brother, Denard Loganbill; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many brothers and sisters-in-law. Varden was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Luella; and two brothers. Private graveside services will be held with a memorial service at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel College or Pine Village c/o Moundridge Funeral Home, Moundridge, KS 67107.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 12, 2020.
