Easley, Vayden (Buckey) Vayden (Buckey) Easley, Born August 27th, 2003, passed away May 10th, 2019. Vayden is survived by parents TJ (Travis) and Krayton Easley, Grandparents Brad and Kim Havner, Grandmother Jane (Mensen), Easley, Great Grandmother Shirley Kern, Aunts: Heather (John) Rickard, Dawn (Edward Odero) Easley and Taylor Havner. Cousins: Tanner, Parker and Cooper Easley, Carson and Braelyn Odero and Bellzora McGregor. Proceeded in death by Papa Billy Easley, Papa Joseph Kern, Great-Grandmother Virginia Koch, Great-Grandparents Dwight and Mildred Mensen and Great-Uncle Michael Kern. A Celebration of all aspects of Vayden/Buckey's life to be held Thursday May 16th at 1:00 PM at Westlink Church of Christ. Flowers can be sent to Cochran Mortuary. Memorial contributions may be made to Southeast High School FFA, and Sedgwick County Suicide Prevention Coalition, 635 N Main, Wichita KS. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 14, 2019