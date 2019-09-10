Velma Hall

Hall, Velma 85, beloved mother, grandmother, friend and lifetime resident of Wichita passed away Friday, September 6, 2019. Velma was born August 28, 1934. She was preceded in death by her parents Herbert and Mary Frazier; brother Lyle Frazier; husbands George Hall and Taylor Stoddard; sisters-in-law, Mae Frazier, Ruth Frazier. Survived by her brothers, Max (Barbara), Wayne (Annette), and Don Frazier; sister-in-law Sue Hall; son Jay (Lisa) Hall; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Lindy, and Connor Hall; stepdaughters, Sharon (Lee) Stucky, Sandra (Randy) Appel, Stephanie Miller. Graveside service to be held at Lakeview Cemetery, Wichita, in approx. 6 weeks.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 10, 2019
