McKinney, Velma Louise (Bates) September 19, 1930-January 11, 2020 Velma Louise Bates was born September 19, 1930 to Carl Harrison and Ethel Mae Sterling Bates in Altamont, Kansas at the family home. She had a teaching career that started when she was 17. She taught in Coffeyville and surrounding area schools until her retirement in 1992, having an impact on over 800 students. Velma married Gilbert Dean McKinney November 2, 1950 and moved to Coffeyville in 1951. Velma and Dean had three children, Bruce 1953, Deanna 1955, Janet 1957. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution; the Salvation Army Auxiliary; Volunteer at the Coffeyville Hospital; tour guide at the Brown Mansion; Member of the National Education Association; Member of Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority; Member of the Midland Theater Association; a pronouncer for the county spelling bee; a poll worker on election days, and most importantly an active member in Coffeyville Assembly of God, where she worshipped and shared life 1951-2015. In 2015, she moved to Wichita to be closer to Bruce and Janet. She was diagnosed with Supranuclear ataxia, a rare neurological condition that robbed her of her voice, her movement, but never her mind. She was sharp to the end. Velma entered her heavenly home on January 11, 2020 at the age of 89. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her daughter Deanna, her granddaughter Whitney, her grandson Grant and her brother Billy. She is survived by children, Bruce Alan McKinney and Janet Gail Huber (husband Art); granddaughter Conni Briggs (husband Doug Sellers) and great-grandson Noah Schmidt, brothers Milton Bates (wife-Barbara), and Gilbert Bates (wife-Kay). A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. at Coffeyville Assembly of God Church on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Memorials have been established with the Hereditary Neurological Disease Centre and the Coffeyville Assembly of God.

