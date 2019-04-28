Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Velma Mae Fox. View Sign Service Information White Chapel Memorial Gardens 1806 N Oliver Ave Wichita , KS 67208 Celebration of Life 3:00 PM First United Methodist Church 330 N Broadway Wichita , KS View Map Send Flowers Notice

Fox, Velma Mae Age 94 of Wichita, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 25, 2019. Born in 1924 in Plevna, Kansas, Velma received her Teaching Degree from Emporia Normal School in 1946. She taught school for several years and continued her career in many administrative positions including Fort Riley, Beechcraft, and Cerebal Palsy Research Foundation, The Timbers. She is survived by her husband, Marvin Fox, daughters, Angela (Russell) McDaniel of Connecticut, Janice (Thomas) Freerksen of Bel Aire, and son, Robert Fox of Wichita, sister, Muriel (Ralph) Thode, and brother, Grant (Betty) Hill both of Hutchinson. Velma's legacy lives on through the lives of her four grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by son, Randy Fox, parents, Glenn and Minnie Hill, sisters, Mildred Service and Frances Hester, and brother, Lawrence Hill. Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 330 N Broadway, Wichita, KS 67202. A private family interment will take place at White Chapel Cemetery. Those wishing to honor her life may make a donation in her name in lieu of flowers to Mission Projects c/o First United Methodist Church.



