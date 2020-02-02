Willson, Velma Mae 90, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020. She was born to the late David and Amelia Pope in Russell, Kansas on April 25, 1929. She was preceded in death by 4 sisters, 3 brothers, her husband, Donald Keith Willson (married October 24, 1948) and her son, Rod Willson. She is survived by daughters, Penny Spillman (Bill) of Derby, Peggy Rector (Max) of Chelsea, Oklahoma, Rhonda Treadaway (Marcus) of Wichita; grandchildren, Lori Pierpoint (Chad), Rob Rector (Debbie), Jimmy Spillman (Kathy), Paul Rector, and Stacey Ryan (Aaron); 7 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandsons. Funeral service is 1:00 pm Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Resthaven Mortuary. A memorial in her name can be made to the Church of God, a worldwide Assoc., Inc. International Fund, P.O. Box 731480, Dallas, TX 75373-1480.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 2, 2020