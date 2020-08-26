Chapppell, Velma Rhee Turner "Peggy" 99 years old, passed away August 21, 2020. Born in Marrowbone, KY. Lived in Westminster, CA, Seattle, WA, and Wichita, KS. Preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, William H. Chappell; parents, William and Alice Norris Turner; firstborn son, William H. Chappell Jr. (Butch); brothers and spouses, Jesse (Lena), Bransford (Margaret), Marvin (Mary), James (Reece), Robert, Elton (Grace) and David (Barbara); sisters and spouses, Eula (Verna) Blankenship, Era (Othie) Shive and Ruby (Hubert) Branham. Peggy is survived by her sons, Gary and Curtis; grandson, Cody; sister, Dorothy (Harold) Paull; special friend and caregiver, Candi Cheney; and many nieces and nephews from Peg and Bill's extended family. Peggy loved being a wife and mother. While living in Seattle she opened her home to a pre-school for working parents. She loved "little people" and they loved her. She spoke often of her methods working with children and many parents and grandparents have learned from her loving strategies. Hospitality was her gift as well as finding and nurturing the good in the people she loved. Peggy became an amazing cook, seamstress, gardener and hostess. She was such a good listener, always so kind and patient. Peggy possessed intuition and wisdom and shared both if she felt you were open to it. She made everything she touched more beautiful and everyone she loved feel very special. Peggy will be missed more than she could ever know. Funeral service will be held 1:00PM, Saturday, August 29th, at Resthaven Mortuary Chapel, 11800 W. Highway 54, Wichita, KS 67209.